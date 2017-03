LONDON Feb 20 British transport group Go-Ahead posted a 30.8 percent rise in first-half profit and said its overall results were in line with expectations due to record passenger numbers in bus and rail.

The bus and rail operator reported a pretax profit of 40.3 million pounds ($67.36 million) for the six months to December 28, 2013.

Revenue was up 5.7 percent at 1.37 billion pounds. The group said its full-year expectations were unchanged.