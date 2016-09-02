LONDON, Sept 2 Transport group Go-Ahead,
one of the companies behind the strike-hit Southern rail network
in Britain, reported a 17 percent rise in annual profits,
boosted by strong demand for bus and train travel.
Go-Ahead posted adjusted operating profit of 157.4 million
pounds ($209 million) in the 12 months ended July 2 2016,
compared with 134.7 million a year before and beating a
consensus forecast of 153.6 million.
The company, whose rail services carry about a third of all
passengers across Britain, is under pressure to improve the
Southern network after months of strikes, cancellations and
delays.
Disruption on the Southern part of the wider Govia
Thameslink Railway, a partnership in which Go-Ahead holds 65
percent alongside France's Keolis, forced Go-Ahead to warn in
June that the seven-year rail contract would now produce margins
nearer to 1.5 percent, compared with the 3 percent margin it
previously expected.
($1 = 0.7530 pounds)
