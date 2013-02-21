Italy's Unieuro files request to list on Milan bourse
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
LONDON Feb 21 Go-Ahead Group PLC : * Auto alert - Go Ahead Group PLC -H1 revenue rose 8.1 percent to 1.3
billion STG * Auto alert - Go Ahead Group PLC -H1 pretax profit from continuing
operations 38 million STG versus 39.2 million STG year ago * Auto alert - Go Ahead Group PLC -interim dividend 25.5 pence per share * H1 profit before tax* 43.2 million STG versus 44.0 million STG, down 1.8
percent * Revenue 1,296.6 million STG versus 1,199.5 million STG, 8.1 percent up * Overall expectations for the full year remain unchanged * Maintained half year dividend at 25.5P
LONDON, March 8 The British government has forecast that it will make a 23.5 billion pound ($28.61 billion) loss on bailing out failed banks at the height of the financial crisis after a rise in the lenders' value in the last four months.
LONDON, March 8 British satellite company Inmarsat said strong demand from governments and aviation customers in the final quarter of 2016 helped core earnings for the year to rise 9.5 percent to $795 million, sending its shares to a two-month high.