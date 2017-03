Sept 5 Go-Ahead Group PLC : * FY pretax profit fell 10.2 percent to 75.9 million STG * FY revenue rose 6.1 percent to 2.57 billion STG * Final dividend 55.5 pence per share * Total dividend 81 pence per share * FY profit before tax* 86.2 million STG versus 94.2 million - 8.0 percent * Revenue 2,571.8 million STG versus 2,423.8 million STG * Maintained full year dividend at 81.0P * New financial year has started well, with trading in line with the board's