BRIEF-Graubuendner kantonalbank FY group profit stable at CHF 168.5 million
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
* Sees FY underlying bus revenues up 4 pct
* Rail franchises delivered good growth in 2011/12
* Ecomonic conditions to weigh on rail unit in 2012/13 (Adds details)
LONDON, June 21 British transport group Go-Ahead said it had performed well in the last year but that it expects tough economic conditions to hit profits at its rail business in 2012/13.
"Looking ahead to the next financial year, we expect the performance of our bus business to remain strong," the company said in a statement on Thursday.
"In rail, we expect slower than assumed economic growth rates to impact performance and, as stated in April, 6 million pounds ($9.4 million) of rail bid costs are forecast next year."
Go-Ahead said it expected like-for-like passenger revenue at its bus business to rise by around 4 percent in the year to the end of June 2012. It sees passenger growth of around 3 percent.
The company, which operates the Southern, Southeastern and London Midland rail franchises, said Southern and Southeastern would deliver like-for-like revenue growth of around 8.5 and 10 percent, respectively.
London Midland revenues are expected to grow by 8 percent, it said.
Shares in Go-Ahead, which have fallen 8 percent in the last three months, closed at 1,219 pence on Wednesday, valuing the group at around 522 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6354 British pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Adveith Nair)
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 9 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is weighing a possible sale of The Body Shop retail chain, it said on Thursday as it posted higher sales and profits.
PARIS, Feb 9 L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.