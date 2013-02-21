LONDON Feb 21 British transport group Go-Ahead posted an 1.8 percent fall in first-half profit, hit by operational problems at parts of its rail business.

The bus and rail operator on Thursday reported a pretax profit of 43.2 million pounds ($66.1 million) for the six months to December 29, 2012, in line with analyst forecasts. Revenues were up 8.1 percent at 1.3 billion pounds.

The company, which operates the Southern, Southeastern and London Midland rail franchises, said profit at its rail unit fell 14.5 percent after operational problems at Southern and London Midland.

Go-Ahead said profit at its bus business rose 5.4 percent during the period and that it was on track to grow profits at the division to 100 million pounds by 2016.

"Looking ahead to the full year, our overall expectations remain unchanged ... we now expect a greater proportion of operating profit to come from the bus division," the company said in a statement.

Go-Ahead is expected to post an average pretax profit of 83.5 million pounds for the year to the end of June, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 17 analysts.

Go-Ahead maintained the half year dividend at 25.5 pence per share.