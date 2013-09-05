LONDON, Sept 5 British transport group Go-Ahead
posted an 8 percent fall in full-year profit, hit by a
rise in rail franchise payments to the UK government.
The bus and rail operator on Thursday reported a pretax
profit of 86.2 million pounds ($134.72 million) for the year to
the end of June, on revenue 6 percent higher at 2.57 billion
pounds.
The company, which operates the Southern, Southeastern and
London Midland rail franchises, said profit at its rail unit
fell 15.7 million pounds during the year as franchise payments
to the British government rose by 85.9 million pounds.
Go-Ahead was expected to report an average pretax profit of
83.2 million pounds for the year, according to a Thomson Reuters
poll of 14 analysts.
Go-Ahead said its bus division posted a record operating
profit of 78.2 million pounds in the year, up 11.4 percent, and
that the bus business was on course to deliver an operating
profit of 100 million pounds by 2016.
The company, which has been short-listed for Thameslink and
Crossrail franchises, maintained full year dividend at 81 pence
and said its new financial year had started well.