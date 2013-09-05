LONDON, Sept 5 British transport group Go-Ahead
reported forecast-beating profits on Thursday as new
payment systems helped to boost income at its bus business,
making up for a slump at its rail division where franchise
payments increased.
The bus and rail operator said full-year pretax profit was
86.2 million pounds ($134.72 million) during the year, down 8
percent but ahead of the average 83.2 million pounds forecast in
a Thomson Reuters poll of 14 analysts.
Go-Ahead said operating profit at its bus division, which
runs some of London's famous red buses as well as services
across Britain's regions, rose 11.4 percent to a record 78.2
million pounds, helped by the introduction of new smartcard
payment systems and mobile ticketing.
This puts the division in a strong position to hit an
operating profit target of 100 million pounds by 2015/16.
"Go-Ahead's bus unit successfully absorbed around 20 million
pounds of fuel-related cost pressures and achieved growth after
steering for flat profit earlier in the year ... it looks well
placed to progress towards its operating profit target by 2016,"
said Jefferies analyst Joe Spooner.
Go-Ahead shares were up 4 percent at 1551 pence by 0840 GMT,
valuing the group at around 660 million pounds.
The firm, which also operates the Southern, Southeastern and
London Midland rail services, said profit at its rail unit fell
39 percent to 24.3 million pounds during the year as franchise
payments to the UK government rose by 85.9 million pounds.
Go-Ahead, which was forced to withdraw from a competition to
run London's Docklands Light Railway services after its French
joint venture partner Colas Rail pulled out, is
bullish about its chances to win the upcoming Thameslink and
Crossrail franchises, for which it is short-listed.
"Rail performance has become more challenging as the
assumptions set out in the franchise bid no longer reflect the
current economic conditions," said Chief Executive David Brown.
"However, the bus business saw a strong uptake of the
smartcard payment system outside London, which has generated
about 1 million pounds of revenue in less than a year, and
advances in mobile-ticketing."
The company maintained full year dividend at 81 pence and
said its new financial year had started well.