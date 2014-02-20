LONDON Feb 20 British transport group Go-Ahead
said it believed it had excellent growth prospects for
the future after posting a 21 percent rise in first-half
operating profit, driven by record passenger numbers in bus and
rail.
The operator reported operating profit of 51.1 million
pounds ($85.41 million) for the six months to December 28, 2013,
off revenue which was up 5.7 percent at 1.37 billion pounds.
The company, which operates Southern, Southeastern and
London Midland rail franchises, said its results had been
boosted by its core bus division, which posted operating profits
up 14.7 percent to 40.6 million pounds.
However the group said its rail division, while more
profitable, was not expected to generate material profits in the
second half of the year partly due to an "unprofitable"
seven-month extension of the Southeastern franchise which is due
to begin.
Go-Ahead maintained a 25.5p half-year dividend.
"With record passenger numbers, effective cash management
and a strong balance sheet, Go-Ahead is in good shape with
excellent growth prospects," Group Chief Executive David Brown
said.
The group said its full-year expectations were unchanged.