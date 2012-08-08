BRIEF-Amundi reports 5.9 pct passive stake in Coach Inc as on Dece 31, 2016
* Amundi reports 5.9 percent passive stake in Coach inc as on December 31, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kke2Q7) Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Private equity firm Patron Capital said it would terminate takeover talks with Goals Soccer Centres Plc and that it would not make an offer for the British operator of recreational football centres.
Last month, Goals Soccer Centres, which runs five-a-side football centres in the United Kingdom, accepted a 73.1 million pound ($114.40 million) buyout offer from the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, one of Canada's biggest pension funds.
At the time, Patron was also in talks with Goals Soccer and had said it was considering its options. ($1 = 0.6390 British pounds) (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* CBRE CLARION SECURITIES LLC REPORTS 5.85 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN SUN COMMUNITIES INC AS ON DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2lJ4RFN) Further company coverage:
* Justyn Putnam reports 5.1 percent stake in Stanley Furniture Company Inc as of Jan 30 - sec filing