July 2 British equity firm Patron Capital said
it may offer to buy out Goals Soccer Centres Plc, three
months after the football centre operator said it received a
preliminary approach from a Canadian pension fund.
On Monday, the Daily Telegraph said Patron Capital, which
owns British five-a-side football company Powerleague, had
started due diligence and was close to tabling an offer for
Goals Soccer.
Goals Soccer, which runs 42 five-a-side football sites in
Britain, received an approach from Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan in April, which analysts estimated could result in a deal
valued at up to 76.8 million pounds ($120.46 million).
The Canadian pension fund has until July 9 to table a firm
bid for the company, which had a market value of about 61
million pounds as of Friday.
Goals Soccer confirmed it received an approach from Patron
Capital, but added that it continued to be in discussions with
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.
($1 = 0.6376 British pounds)
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)