BUENOS AIRES, March 9 (IFR) - The City of Buenos Aires plans
to return to the international bond markets this year and has
authorization to issue up to US$890m in dollar debt, a
government official told IFR on Wednesday.
The borrower is still assessing size and timing, but it
could first try a liability management transaction or combine it
with a new issue to address a hump in its maturity profile next
year, said Nicolas Rosenfeld, the city's director of public
credit.
By addressing about US$415m in bond payments falling due in
2017, the city will further improve risk perceptions toward what
is one of the strongest quasi-sovereign names in Argentina.
The city's US$500m 8.95% 2021s are currently trading at
yields of 7.1%-6.8%, while the federal government's Bonar 2024
notes are quoted at 7.9%-7.8%.
The Province of Buenos Aires, which is considered a weaker
credit, was set to price a new amortizing bond with an average
life of seven years on Wednesday at a yield of 9.375%.
The city's government has authorization to issue US$500m in
new money plus another US$390m left over from a planned
liability management transaction that never took place last
year.
Proceeds from any bond deal are slated for long-term
investments in the city.
"We don't raise debt to pay expenses but for projects and to
increase our production capacity," said Rosenfeld.
The city will also address around US$460m in upcoming
maturities in the local market this year by refinancing
dollar-linked debt with peso bonds.
Borrowers are once again selling local currency debt amid
renewed investor confidence as newly installed President
Mauricio Macri rolls back the leftist economic policies of his
predecessor.
The city was the first to issue peso debt this year with a
US$65m equivalent four-year bond - which at the time was the
longest tenor seen in the local market for a number of years,
said Rosenfeld.
The vast majority of the city's US$2.3bn in debt is dollar
denominated or dollar-linked, but the government hopes to cut
the total percentage of foreign currency debt to around 70% from
90% currently, he said.
