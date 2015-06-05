PARIS, June 5 Portuguese glass packaging maker
BA Vidro, buyout firms Apollo Global Management, Blackstone and
CVC Capital Partners, and a group made of Ardian and Bain
Capital Partners have made firm offers for Saint-Gobain's
Verallia glass bottle making unit, French magazine
Challenges said on Friday.
BA Vidro made the best offer from a financial point of view
at 2.8 billion euros ($3.11 billion), while Ardian-Bain's offer
was best from a social standpoint, offering to acquire all of
Verallia's plants, the magazine reported on its website.
Verallia employs 10,000 peple, mostly in Europe, including
1,900 in France, where it has six plants.
Saint-Gobain could not be immediately reached for comment.
Saint-Gobain Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said
on Thursday that the group had received five firm offers with
financing in place for Verallia and that he hoped to complete
the sale of the unit in the third quarter.
The offers were "very high quality", Chalendar told the
French building materials group's annual shareholder meeting.
The CEO added that it was "totally possible" that the French
government's Bpifrance sovereign wealth fund take a minority
stake in Verallia. A source familiar with the matter said this
week that Bpifrance may take between 10 percent and 30 percent.
($1 = 0.9005 euros)
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Dominique Vidalon, editing
by William Hardy)