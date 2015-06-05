PARIS, June 5 Portuguese glass packaging maker BA Vidro, buyout firms Apollo Global Management, Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners, and a group made of Ardian and Bain Capital Partners have made firm offers for Saint-Gobain's Verallia glass bottle making unit, French magazine Challenges said on Friday.

BA Vidro made the best offer from a financial point of view at 2.8 billion euros ($3.11 billion), while Ardian-Bain's offer was best from a social standpoint, offering to acquire all of Verallia's plants, the magazine reported on its website.

Verallia employs 10,000 peple, mostly in Europe, including 1,900 in France, where it has six plants.

Saint-Gobain could not be immediately reached for comment.

Saint-Gobain Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said on Thursday that the group had received five firm offers with financing in place for Verallia and that he hoped to complete the sale of the unit in the third quarter.

The offers were "very high quality", Chalendar told the French building materials group's annual shareholder meeting.

The CEO added that it was "totally possible" that the French government's Bpifrance sovereign wealth fund take a minority stake in Verallia. A source familiar with the matter said this week that Bpifrance may take between 10 percent and 30 percent. ($1 = 0.9005 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Dominique Vidalon, editing by William Hardy)