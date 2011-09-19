UPDATE 1-China cuts corn surplus estimate on higher demand, lower imports
* Cuts forecast on corn surplus to 4.41 mln T from 5.11 mln T
Sept 19 Origo Partners Plc , a Beijing-based private equity firm, is looking to sell Gobi Coal and Energy, a Mongolia-focused coking coal company it owns, for as much as $750 million, Bloomberg reported citing two people familiar with the matter.
Gobi Coal, which was set up in 2004 to mainly produce and export coking coal to China by 2011, is also looking to go public in Toronto, the people told Bloomberg.
The company has requested potential buyers to submit initial bids by mid-October, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the sale process is private, Bloomberg reported.
Origo could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
* Cuts forecast on corn surplus to 4.41 mln T from 5.11 mln T
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
TOKYO, Feb 9 Ten months into Japan's power market shake-up aimed at boosting choice and energy security, more than 2.5 million retail electricity users switched to new power providers, data from an agency monitoring use of the national grid shows. More than half of the switches were in the home turf of Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), operator of the wrecked Fukushima power station, the monthly data by the national grid monitor Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of Tr