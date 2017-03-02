LONDON, March 2 Price comparison website
Gocompare.Com Group Plc reported a 30 percent jump in
full-year operating profit, adjusting for the costs of listing
and share-based payment charges.
The company, which demerged from British insurer esure Group
Plc in November, said adjusted operating profit for the
year ended Dec. 31 rose to 30 million pounds ($36.81 million)
from 23.1 million pounds a year earlier.
Analysts say a controversial decision this week to cut the
discount rate for personal injury claims will push up lump sum
payments and may bring more traffic to websites like Gocompare,
which allows customers to compare insurance rates and prices of
financial, travel and business products, utilities and household
services.
Gocompare.com said it would not pay a final dividend for
2016.
($1 = 0.8150 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Maiya Keidan; editing by
Carolyn Cohn)