(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say that Blake Irving was a former, not current, Yahoo executive)

Dec 11 Go Daddy, one of the the world's largest web hosting companies, appointed Yahoo Inc's former Chief Product Officer Blake Irving as chief executive.

Irving's appointment will be effective Jan. 7, 2013. He succeeds Go Daddy's interim CEO since July, Scott Wagner. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)