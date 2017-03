March 31 Web hosting company GoDaddy Inc has priced its initial public offering at $20 per share, above it previously indicated $17 to $19 per share range, valuing it at around $4.5 billion, including debt, according to underwriting sources.

At this price, the IPO would raise $440 million. A GoDaddy spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)