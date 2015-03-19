BRIEF-BNP Paribas sells its share in $2.5 bln Dakota Access Pipeline loan
* Announces that it has sold its $120 million share in $2.5 billion Dakota Access Pipeline loan
March 19 Web hosting company GoDaddy Inc said its initial public offering of 22 million class A shares is expected to raise up to $418 million.
The offering is expected to be priced within the range of $17 per share to $19 per share, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/18KrOB1) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Cascades consolidates results of the greenpac mill and increases its ownership stake in the containerboard company
* On March 30, Nordson, Viking Merger Corp, Vention and VMHI entered into first amendment to agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing