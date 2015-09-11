(Adds Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences comment,
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 11 GoDaddy Inc prevailed in a
cybersquatting lawsuit brought by the Academy of Motion Picture
Arts and Sciences, which accused the Internet domain registrar
of illegally profiting off its trademarks, including for the
Oscar telecasts.
In a 129-page decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge
Andre Birotte in Los Angeles said the Academy failed to show
that GoDaddy acted in bad faith by letting customers purchase
293 domain names such as academyawards.net, oscarsredcarpet.com,
billycrystal2012oscars.com and theoscargoestothehangover.com.
The Academy sued GoDaddy in 2010, accusing the Scottsdale,
Arizona-based company of letting customers "park" their pages on
the Internet and share in revenue collected from advertising on
those pages.
It sought statutory damages of $100,000 per infringement,
equal to more than $29 million, court papers showed.
Birotte, however, said GoDaddy "reasonably relied" on its
users' representations that their domain registrations did not
infringe any trademarks, including the Academy's.
He also said GoDaddy always, and sometimes within a matter
of minutes, reassigned domains to advertising-free templates
after trademark holders filed takedown requests.
"Any inadvertent use by GoDaddy of domain names that are
confusingly similar or identical to the AMPAS Marks via its
automated processes was unintentional," Birotte wrote. "AMPAS
has failed to prove that GoDaddy had the required specific bad
faith intent to profit from the AMPAS marks."
Birotte ruled after a four-day, non-jury trial in early
August.
"We are disappointed at the court's decision," an Academy
spokeswoman said. "While we appreciate the court's recognition
of the strength of the Academy's marks, we believe the court
should have found that the GoDaddy Parked Pages program
improperly uses those marks. We will evaluate our appellate
options."
Nima Kelly, GoDaddy's general counsel, said the company "has
always supported brand owners in protecting their intellectual
property rights," and that the decision supports its efforts to
protect the legitimate interests of customers and brand owners.
GoDaddy went public five months ago, and generated $770.8
million of revenue from January to June.
The case is Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences v.
GoDaddy.com Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Central District of
California, No. 10-03738.
