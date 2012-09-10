SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 GoDaddy, a leading Internet domain registrar and web-hosting company, was hit by technical problems knocking some of the sites it supports offline, the company said.

A recording on GoDaddy's customer service phoneline on Monday said services including email and some customer websites were experiencing problems and that technicians were working on the problem.

"So many messages, can't get to you all... Sorry to hear all your frustration. We're working feverishly to resolve as soon as possible," GoDaddy said on its Twitter account.

The company's own website was also down. (Reporting By Noel Randewich; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)