* Aecom - on March 31, co entered amendment no. 4 to credit agreement that amended co's credit agreement, dated October 17, 2014 - SEC filing
Aug 5 Web-hosting company GoDaddy Inc reported a 16.5 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it earned more per user and its customer base expanded.
The net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $29.8 million in the quarter ended June 30 from $37.6 million a year earlier.
On a per Class A share basis, loss widened to 46 cents per share from 29 cents per share due to an increase in outstanding shares.
Revenue rose to $394.5 million from $338.5 million. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Terraform Global - on March 31, co's unit permanently reduced to $0, terminated revolving commitments under its credit & guaranty agreement - SEC filing
* Wabash National says its 3.375 pct convertible senior notes due 2018 are convertible during current calendar quarter ending June 30, 2017