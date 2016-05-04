BRIEF-Aurora Cannabis announces $40 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
* Aurora Cannabis announces $40 million bought deal private placement of convertible debentures
May 4 Web-hosting company GoDaddy Inc reported a 15.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more per user and it attracted more customers.
The company's net loss narrowed to $18.3 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $43.4 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $433.7 million from $376.3 million. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3 billion