MUMBAI Oct 16 India's Godrej Consumer Products Ltd plans to raise 2.5 billion rupees ($47.15 million) via two-year zero coupon bonds at 9.40 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

The firm has a call option at the end of one year, said the source.

HSBC is the arranger to the deal, the source added.

($1 = 53.0275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)