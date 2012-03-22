MUMBAI, March 22 Indian real estate developer Godrej Properties' share sale to raise up to $91 million was oversubscribed by nearly 18 percent at the close of the auction on Thursday, stock exchange data showed.

Institutional investors bid for 8.7 million shares of the 7.4 million shares on offer via a newly approved auction programme, the Bombay Stock Exchange website showed. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)