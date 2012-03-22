UPDATE 2-Foreigners support rally on Egyptian treasuries, pushing yields lower
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.
MUMBAI, March 22 Indian real estate developer Godrej Properties' share sale to raise up to $91 million was oversubscribed by nearly 18 percent at the close of the auction on Thursday, stock exchange data showed.
Institutional investors bid for 8.7 million shares of the 7.4 million shares on offer via a newly approved auction programme, the Bombay Stock Exchange website showed. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.
* Around 59 percent of voters reject government-backed proposals
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (Variety.com) - Costumed avengers, a billionaire with a kinky side, and a brutally efficient hit man proved to be just the tonic for an ailing domestic box office.