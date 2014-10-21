Oct 21 Goertek Inc

* Says Q3 net profit up 29.8 percent y/y at 465.3 million yuan(76.02 million US dollar)

* Says signs agreement to acquire 83 percent stake in Denmark's Dynaudio Holding A/S for $41.5 million

* Says board agrees to boost capital of its four overseas units by a combined $50 million

* Says shares to resume trading on Oct 22

