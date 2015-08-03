MILAN Aug 3 Italian packaging company Goglio
said on Monday it had not launched any process for a sale of the
company, adding that its owners did not want to give up control.
On Friday people familiar with the matter said Goglio had
hired an adviser to bring the packager to the market some time
in the autumn.
"At present there is no type of talks for a sale underway
for either part or all the company and the family owners remain
committed," said Davide Jarach, head of strategic development at
the company.
The Goglio family owns the whole company.
People with knowledge of the matter said on Friday an
auction for Goglio would kick off in the autumn, adding the
company could be of interest to a private equity firm.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by David Evans)