BRIEF-Yuanta 1 special purpose acquisition to merge with Global-taxfree
March 15 Yuanta 1 special purpose acquisition Co Ltd :
July 3 Goglobal Properties Ltd
* Advised that Goglobal has discontinued discussions with parties for acquisition of properties in germany
* Further advised that Goglobal is in discussions with parties for acquisition of a portfolio of properties in Germany, UK, Switzerland to be acquired in exchange for shares in Goglobal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 15 Yuanta 1 special purpose acquisition Co Ltd :
COPENHAGEN, March 15 Iceland's central bank kept its key deposit interest rate unchanged at 5.0 percent, a day after lifting capital controls imposed more than eight years ago during a financial crisis which brought down its banks.
* Shares up more than 3 percent (Adds shares, background, details on portfolio)