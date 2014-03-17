BRIEF-Zhong An Real Estate expects to record a decrease in profit attributable for year ended 31 Dec 2016
* Expects to record a substantial decrease in its profit attributable to equity holders of company for year ended 31 december 2016
AMSTERDAM, March 17 Goglobal Properties Ltd : * Goglobal is in discussions with parties for the acquisition of properties in
Germany. * Shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in
their Goglobal shares until a further announcement is made.
COLOMBO, March 13 The Sri Lankan rupee weakened on Monday due to importer dollar demand, with the market awaiting inflows from sovereign and development bonds to see if the local currency would reverse its falling trend, dealers said.