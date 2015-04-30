April 30 Go-ahead Group Plc

* Satisfactory performance overall; in line with management expectations

* Continue to make progress in our bus division and remain committed to our strategic target

* Working closely with network rail and other industry partners to minimise impact on passengers of major infrastructure works associated with government's £6.5bn thameslink programme

* Rail division overall underlying trading remains in line with our expectations