May 12 Gogo Inc reported a 35 percent rise in first-quarter revenue due to higher demand for its in-flight wireless Internet services.

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31 fell to $16.9 million, or 20 cents per share, from $32.5 million, or $4.77 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $95.7 million from $70.8 million a year earlier.

Gogo shares were up 6 percent at $12.80 in premarket trading on Monday. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Joyjeet Das)