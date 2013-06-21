By Aman Shah and Neha Dimri
June 21 Shares of in-flight WiFi provider Gogo
Inc fell as much as 9 percent in their market debut as
investors questioned the company's high valuation in the wake of
a two-day slide in U.S. stocks.
The weak market reception for Gogo raised questions about
the pricing of other U.S. initial public offerings (IPOs), with
as many as 10 companies looking to go public next week.
The company's underwriters, led by Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan
and UBS, priced the IPO of 11 million shares at the top of its
planned $15 to $17 range, valuing the company at about $1.5
billion.
"I think the deal was mispriced for market conditions,"
IPOfinancial.com President David Menlow said.
Others questioned Gogo's profitability. Its service is
available in thousands of jets but it reported a loss last year.
Gogo's shares, which touched a low of $15.50, were trading
down 5.5 percent at $16.05 by early afternoon. Over 6 million
shares changed hands at 1230 ET.
Josef Schuster, founder of IPO research firm IPOX Schuster,
said that larger IPOs next week such as technology products
retailer CDW Corp and construction supplies distributor HD
Supply Holdings Inc would need to be conservative while pricing
their offerings.
On Wednesday and Thursday, as the Gogo offer was being
priced, U.S. stocks endured their worst two-day decline since
November 2011 after Fed chairman Ben Bernanke laid out plans to
pull back on Fed stimulus.
Gogo, which is looking to tap growing demand for in-flight
internet and entertainment among business travelers, first filed
to go public in 2011.
"It was our international expansion that prompted us to go
(public) now," Chief Executive Michael Small told Reuters.
Gogo's consolidated revenue grew 46 percent to $233.5
million in 2012, but posted a net loss of $32.7 million. Its
debt stands at about $130.5 million, according to its filing.
IPODesktop.com's Francis Gaskins said the company would face
increasing competition and a limited market.
"If they can't make money with an 81 percent market share
then, with increasing competition, when can they make money?"
Gogo, whose services can be accessed by WiFi-enabled devices
using internet passes priced at $14 for a day and $44 for a
month, faces competition from ViaSat, Row44, Panasonic Avionics
and Thales.
The company was formed in 1991 after founder Jimmy Ray
doodled the concept of an in-flight telephone system on a paper
napkin in a barbecue restaurant in Denison, Texas.
Gogo's services are available in 1,900 commercial aircraft
operated by nine North American airlines including Delta Air
Lines, US Airways and American Airlines, representing 81 percent
of all internet-enabled commercial planes as of April 30.
The company also provides internet, voice and data services
to more than 5,750 business aircraft, and sells equipment and
services to aircraft makers such as Bombardier Inc,
General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream, and Brazil's Embraer
.