BRIEF-eGalax eMPIA Technology announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.1 per share to shareholders for 2016
Aug 8 Going Public Media AG : * Says H1 Rev Down By 2.4% to 1.193 mln euros * Says in H1 on EBITDA basis, earnings amounted to -46 thousand (previous
year:. -59 thousand) * Says h1 net result of eur -109,000 (py: eur -122,000) * Says expects positive h2 result * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
MOSCOW, March 16 The Kremlin said on Thursday its FSB domestic spy service was not involved in any unlawful cyber activity, a day after the United States charged two Russian intelligence agents and two others with hacking 500 million Yahoo accounts.