May 13 Gokurakuyu Co Ltd :

* Says the co to tranfer bathing business to newly established firm on Jan. 1, 2017

* Says the co to restructure it into a holding company and change name into GOKURAKUYU HOLDINGS CO., LTD. on Jan. 1, 2017

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nOfLZU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)