UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 13 Gokurakuyu Co Ltd :
* Says the co to tranfer bathing business to newly established firm on Jan. 1, 2017
* Says the co to restructure it into a holding company and change name into GOKURAKUYU HOLDINGS CO., LTD. on Jan. 1, 2017
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nOfLZU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources