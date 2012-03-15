* Gol hopes for all-clear on Brazil-Miami route by mid-year
* Company has no plans to join an aviation alliance
* To intensify use of existing fleet rather than expand it
SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazilian airline Gol
Linhas Aereas hopes to receive authorization to start
flights to Miami via Venezuelan capital Caracas by mid-year but
has no plans to join any global aviation alliance after the
route opens, its president said on Wednesday.
The company said on Monday it had made a formal request to
the country's civil aviation authority, ANAC, to open the new
route which would operate five days a week from Sao Paulo's
international airport, Guarulhos. See:
"We depend on formal authorizations which should be issued
soon," Oliveira told journalists after attending a tourism event
and adding he hoped authorization would be granted by June or
July.
Gol uses Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft exclusively and
will intensify the use of its existing fleet rather than
acquire new planes, Oliveira said.
Asked whether Gol would take part in any global airline
company alliance, Oliveira said the company's profile made it
better suited to bi-lateral agreements.
"We plan to remain independent of global alliances," he
said.
The U.S.'s Delta Air Lines, which has a 3.9 percent
stake in Gol, also flies between Brazil and Miami though its hub
is in the city of Atlanta. It belongs to the SkyTeam alliance.
Brazil's rising wealth and a strong currency, the real
, have made Miami a popular destination among better-off
Brazilians for shopping trips and for the even wealthier still,
as a second home.
A local newspaper said recently that another airline was
carrying extra fuel on its Miami-Brazil flights because of the
weight of goods Brazilians were bringing home.
Gol shares traded on Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock exchange
ended 0.88 percent lower on Wednesday at 14.71 reais ($8.15).
(Reporting by Carolina Marcondes; Writing by Peter Murphy;
Editing by Ramya Venugopal)