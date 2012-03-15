* Gol hopes for all-clear on Brazil-Miami route by mid-year

* Company has no plans to join an aviation alliance

* To intensify use of existing fleet rather than expand it

SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas hopes to receive authorization to start flights to Miami via Venezuelan capital Caracas by mid-year but has no plans to join any global aviation alliance after the route opens, its president said on Wednesday.

The company said on Monday it had made a formal request to the country's civil aviation authority, ANAC, to open the new route which would operate five days a week from Sao Paulo's international airport, Guarulhos. See:

"We depend on formal authorizations which should be issued soon," Oliveira told journalists after attending a tourism event and adding he hoped authorization would be granted by June or July.

Gol uses Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft exclusively and will intensify the use of its existing fleet rather than acquire new planes, Oliveira said.

Asked whether Gol would take part in any global airline company alliance, Oliveira said the company's profile made it better suited to bi-lateral agreements.

"We plan to remain independent of global alliances," he said.

The U.S.'s Delta Air Lines, which has a 3.9 percent stake in Gol, also flies between Brazil and Miami though its hub is in the city of Atlanta. It belongs to the SkyTeam alliance.

Brazil's rising wealth and a strong currency, the real , have made Miami a popular destination among better-off Brazilians for shopping trips and for the even wealthier still, as a second home.

A local newspaper said recently that another airline was carrying extra fuel on its Miami-Brazil flights because of the weight of goods Brazilians were bringing home.

Gol shares traded on Sao Paulo's Bovespa stock exchange ended 0.88 percent lower on Wednesday at 14.71 reais ($8.15). (Reporting by Carolina Marcondes; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)