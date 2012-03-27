SAO PAULO, March 27 Gol Linhas Aereas , Brazil's second-biggest airline, posted on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net income of 54.3 million reais ($29.89 million), a 58.9 percent drop from a year-earlier profit of 132.2 million reais.

Estimates for the airline's quarterly result in a Reuters survey were split between three predicting an average loss of 96 million reais and two forecasting an average profit of 173 million reais.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and aircraft rent, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDAR, fell to 238.9 million reais from 475 million reais a year earlier. ($1 = 1.8165 Brazilian reais) (Editing by W Simon)