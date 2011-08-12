* Q2 net loss $220 mln, 7 times bigger yr/yr
* Says will buy back 10 percent of preferred shares
* Competition, rising fuel costs batter bottom line
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, Aug 12 Gol Linhas Aereas
(GOLL4.SA)(GOL.N), Brazil's second-biggest airline, booked a
second-quarter net loss seven times deeper than a year earlier
as fuel costs soared and passenger revenue slipped.
The Sao Paulo-based company, controlled by the Constantino
family, reported a net loss of 359 million reais ($220 million)
in a security filing late on Thursday, compared with a
year-earlier loss of 52 million reais.
"The loss was chiefly due to the highly competitive
scenario in the Brazilian market, which led to a 2.3 percent
decline in passenger revenue in the second quarter and
pressured operating costs," the airline said in the filing.
Shares of Gol have lost 33 percent since July 28, when
management cut its 2011 operating margin estimate as fuel
prices climbed, offsetting the benefits of a stronger Brazilian
currency and strong demand for air travel. [ID:nN1E76S100]
Gol announced in the filing a plan to buy back 10 percent
of its outstanding preferred shares over the next 12 months.
"The purpose of the buyback is the purchase of preferred
shares to be held in treasury and subsequently resold or
canceled, without reducing Gol's capital," the company said in
the statement.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization
and lease rentals, a gauge of operating profit in the industry
known as EBITDAR, dropped to a loss of 68 million reais from a
profit of 274 million reais a year earlier.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by John Wallace)