* Airline books $293 million Q3 net loss, margins plunge

* Gol points to better demand, pricing in October (Adds details, share performance, October indicators)

Nov 11 Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas (GOLL4.SA)(GOL.N) posted on Friday a third-quarter net loss as a currency plunge worsened a weak operating result due to the soaring cost of fuel and labor.

Gol posted a net loss of about 517 million reais ($293 million) in the quarter, compared with a profit of 110 million reais a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent, an industry gauge of operating profit known as EBITDAR, fell 67 percent to 124 million reais, worse than 44 percent drop forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Gol's EBITDAR as a share of net revenue, an indicator of profitability known as the EBITDAR margin, plunged 14.6 percentage points from a year before to 6.7 percent.

In a statement accompanying the results, Gol pointed to promising indicators for the month of October, when the airline said stronger demand pushed up the pricing gauge known as yield by 7 percent in the month from a year earlier.

Shares of Gol have lost nearly half their market value this year after management pared back growth prospects as fuel and labor costs surged and prices fell short of earlier forecasts.

Gol closed 1.3 percent lower in Sao Paulo on Thursday at 13.63 reais per share. ($1 = 1.76 reais) (Reporting by Diogo Ferreira Gomes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)