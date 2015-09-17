UPDATE 2-Toshiba's Westinghouse to file for Chapter 11 -Japan govt
* Toshiba board approved filing at board meeting - Nikkei Westinghouse nuclear projects dogged by delays, cost overruns (Recasts with Japan government comment)
SAO PAULO, Sept 17 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas is in advanced talks with Boeing Co regarding the possible addition of 737-900 jets to its fleet, the airline's chief executive told journalists on Thursday.
Last month CEO Paulo Kakinoff said Gol could trim its fleet of smaller 737-700 and 737-800 aircraft as it cuts capacity in Brazil, where a deepening recession and a weaker currency have triggered heavy losses.
"We've done extensive studies with Boeing about the possibility of getting the 900 series as well, maybe the MAX 9," said Kakinoff in a press briefing, without giving more details.
Earlier in the day, he said Gol's total capacity in 2015 will be 1 percent to 1.5 percent lower than last year, as the airline aims to trim frequencies but not destinations.
Gol's capacity, measured by available seat-kilometers (ASK), rose 3.1 percent in the first half of 2015 from a year earlier.
Rival Brazilian airline TAM, the local unit of the regional LATAM Airlines Group, said in July it would cut domestic operations 8-10 percent by year-end, reducing full-year ASK by 2-4 percent compared to 2014. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao; Writing and additional reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* Toshiba board approved filing at board meeting - Nikkei Westinghouse nuclear projects dogged by delays, cost overruns (Recasts with Japan government comment)
March 28 Signet Jewelers Ltd has been hit with a securities fraud class action lawsuit, accusing the retailer of failing to disclose facts regarding sexual harassment allegations against executives at its Sterling Jewelers unit, court documents showed.