(Updates with Gols comments)
SAO PAULO May 6 A group of bondholders in
Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA decided on
Thursday to reject the exchange offer announced by the airline,
the law firms representing them said.
The investors hold about 25 percent of the $780 million in
outstanding debt that Gol is seeking to restructure, said the
statement by White & Case LLP and Pinheiro Guimarães Advogados.
The exchange offer terms imply losses of up to 70 percent to the
bondholders.
In a statement released on Friday, Gol Chief Financial
Officer Edmar Lopes said the bond exchange offer is fair, but
the company is willing to negotiate.
"We can change the terms if circumstances demand it," he
said.
The bondholders said Gol rejected negotiations before
announcing the exchange offer terms and that the company needed
to ensure creditors are treated equally.
Lopes said earlier this week that local lenders Banco
Bradesco SA and Banco do Brasil SA would
not have to take any discount on their 1 billion reais ($283
million) debt.
($1 = 3.5349 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)