(Corrects interest rate of bond to 8.5 percent from 8.75
percent, paragraph 2 )
SAO PAULO May 3 Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
SA plans to propose bondholders take losses of up to
70 percent in some of their bonds as Brazil's second-largest
airline strives to overcome a steep recession and plunging air
travel demand.
Under terms of the plan, which was unveiled in a filing late
on Tuesday, Gol would exchange up to $780 million in U.S.
dollar-denominated unsecured notes with maturities ranging from
2018 to 2023, and a perpetual bond too, for new,
8.5 percent secured notes due in 2022 and 2028.
The plan calls for a so-called haircut, or losses that
investors would incur during the restructuring, growing in line
with debt maturities. Under such terms, Gol would pay 70 percent
of the principal for bonds maturing in 2017, 35 percent for the
notes due in 2020, 2022 and 2023, and 30 percent to perpetual
bondholders.
Gol is the latest Brazilian company to negotiate a debt
restructuring with creditors as Brazil's harshest recession in
decades, rising borrowing costs and accelerating inflation
hamper the airline's ability to repay liabilities.
Gol's outstanding liabilities, including aircraft leases,
reached 17 billion reais (US$4.8 billion) as of December.
Gol and advisor PJT Partners Inc based the proposal on
current market prices, Chief Financial Officer Edmar Lopes said
in a telephone interview, adding that the airline was also
renegotiating loans and plane leases.
"Bank loans will not be subject to any discounts," Lopes
said late on Tuesday.
According to the plan, which is expected to be formally
presented to investors on Wednesday, Gol would swap notes
maturing in 2017 with bonds due in 2018.
Bondholders would earn a cash payout if investors joined the
plan before May 17.
The offer would be valid until June 1.
The new debt would be backed by Gol and subsidiary VRG
Linhas Aereas SA, giving bondholders priority over other
unsecured debt. Gol planned to use some equipment as collateral
for the new securities.
($1 = 3.5554 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Daniel Flynn)