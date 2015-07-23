SAO PAULO, July 23 Brazil's antitrust watchdog
Cade approved with no restrictions a $446 million agreement
between U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc and Brazil's Gol Linhas
Aereas Inteligentes SA to expand their alliance.
Under the deal announced earlier this month, Delta
will increase its share in Gol to about 10 percent from its
current 3 percent as the Brazilian airline issues new shares.
Cade said in a statement Thursday that it saw no competition
issues in the international routes operated by both companies.
