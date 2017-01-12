BRIEF-European Commission clears Abbott acquisition of Alere
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Jan 12 Brazilian airline Gol said on Thursday that total demand for seats on its flights fell 6.5 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year.
In December, the company said in a securities filing, demand for seats fell 3.7 percent compared with the same month the year before. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
Jan 25 Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.