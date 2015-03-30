SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA expects positive operating income in 2015 and an operating margin (EBIT) of between 2 and 5 percent, the company said in a securities filing on Monday.

The airline may revise its outlook for the year because of "an adverse macroeconomic scenario," the filing said.

Gol also reiterated its expectations for stable domestic seating capacity in 2015. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Ken Wills)