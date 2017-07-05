BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports conditional acceptance of Tonmya as proposed brand name for TNX-102 SL
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp- U.S. FDA conditionally accepted proposed trade name Tonmya for tnx-102 sl for management of ptsd
SAO PAULO, July 5 Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes , Brazil's largest domestic airline, said on Wednesday its operating margins and profitability likely rose in the second quarter from the year before.
In a securities filing, Gol said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, came in between 1.5 percent and 2 percent of net revenue, an increase of around 1,000 basis points.
Gol's profitability as measured by net passenger revenue per available seat-kilometer, or PRASK, rose between 7.5 percent and 8.0 percent, the airline estimated. (Reporting by Ana Mano)
* Cytori Therapeutics - receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma, patent has a term at least through 2034 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - Board's approval for acquisition of Israir Aviation and Tourism Ltd. through its subsidiary Sun D'Or, from IDB Tourism