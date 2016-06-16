BRASILIA, June 16 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas said on Thursday it was extending the deadline for a bond swap to June 2, while maintaining the terms of the exchange.

Gol said in a securities filing that by Wednesday bondholders had tendered $135.5 million worth of debt in the proposed restructuring deal, which involves creditors taking losses of up to 70 percent. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)