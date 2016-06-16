BRIEF-Monro Muffler Brake Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.53
* Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. announces third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
BRASILIA, June 16 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas said on Thursday it was extending the deadline for a bond swap to June 2, while maintaining the terms of the exchange.
Gol said in a securities filing that by Wednesday bondholders had tendered $135.5 million worth of debt in the proposed restructuring deal, which involves creditors taking losses of up to 70 percent. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)
* Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. announces third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Albireo announces submission of new drug application for Elobixibat in Japan
* Says sale will result in a financial statement gain of approximately $110 million and a tax gain of approximately $393 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: