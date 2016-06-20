BRASILIA, June 20 Brazil's airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes changed terms of a bond swap offer, extending the deadline to July 1 and reducing the proposed discount to lure more investors, the company said on Monday.

Gol said in a securities filing that by Friday bondholders had tendered $135.5 million worth of debt for the proposed restructuring deal. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)