SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas said on Thursday it was extending the deadline for a bond swap to June 8, while maintaining the terms of the exchange.

Gol said in a securities filing that by Wednesday bondholders had tendered $132.6 million worth of debt in the proposed restructuring deal, which involves creditors taking losses of up to 70 percent. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Nick Zieminski)