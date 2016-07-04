Energean choses TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli gas fields
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.
BRASILIA, July 4 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA on Monday said creditors agreed to swap $174.7 million in notes and bonds in a debt restructuring offer concluded last week.
The result fell short of Gol's expectations to restructure $780 million of outstanding debt despite successive deadline extensions. Gol said the swap will reduce its debt by $101.2 million and cut annual interest payment by $9.3 million.
Gol is partly owned by U.S. carrier Delta Airlines Inc and has struggled with stiff competition, a sliding currency and Brazil's worst economic downturn in decades.
($1 = 3.2318 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Ceo says discussions with idea ongoing, but nothing to say today
LONDON, Feb 2 Royal Dutch Shell's profits were lower than forecast in the last quarter of 2016 due to an unexpected charge relating to foreign exchange moves, but it was still ahead of its larger U.S. rival Exxon Mobil.