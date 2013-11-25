UPDATE 1-Peugeot poised to buy GM's Opel, creating European car giant
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
SAO PAULO Nov 25 A stable outlook for the domestic flight network is the maximum forecast for Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas in 2014, Chief Executive Paulo Kakinoff said on Monday.
That does not mean the airline might not eventually make more cuts, he added.
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.