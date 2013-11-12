BRIEF-Highland Copper increased size of non-brokered private placement to 265 million units
* Highland copper announces increase to previously announced private placement
SAO PAULO Nov 12 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas reported on Tuesday a net loss of 197 million reais ($84.58 million) in the third quarter, compared to a loss of 309.4 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and aircraft leasing rose 287.3 percent from a year earlier to 372.5 million reais.
* Under amended terms, Beacon Securities Limited shall purchase 32 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In connection with Terrence Wright's resignation, Board has determined to fix authorized directors at ten - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nb4STT) Further company coverage: